SEC says spot bitcoin ETF filings not clear and comprehensive - WSJ

June 30 (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission said a recent wave of applications filed by asset managers to launch spotbitcoin exchangetraded funds were not sufficiently clear and comprehensive, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The agency has informed about the inadequacies to exchanges Nasdaq NDAQ.O and Cboe Global Markets CBOE.Z that filed the applications on behalf of asset managers including BlackRock BLK.N and Fidelity, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The SEC declined to comment on the report, while Cboe and Nasdaq were not immediately available.

The securities regulator has rejected dozens of spot bitcoin ETF applications in the past few years, including one from Fidelity in January 2022.

In all the cases, the regulator said the filings did not meet the standards designed to prevent fraudulent and manipulative practices and protect investors and the public interest.

The WSJ report on Friday dragged shares of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related stocks lower. Coinbase COIN.O, Riot Platforms RIOT.O and Marathon Digital MARA.O fell between 3% and 3.7% in morning trading.

