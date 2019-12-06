SEC rejects NYSE's proposal on U.S. direct listings

By Joshua Franklin

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) said on Friday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had rejected its proposal for a rule change that would allow U.S direct listings to raise new capital.

NYSE's proposal attempts to marry some of the benefits of direct listings with those of initial public offerings (IPOs). In a direct listing, companies float in the stock market without selling new shares, as they do in an IPO.

This means they don't have to commit to burdensome lock-up restrictions on the subsequent sale of stock by insiders, and don't have to pay hefty investment banking fees to go public. But it also means that they cannot raise new capital through the direct listing.

"We remain committed to evolving the direct listing product. This sort of action is not unusual in the filing process, and we will continue to work with the SEC on this initiative," a NYSE spokesman said in a statement.

An SEC spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Music streaming business Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N pioneered direct listing in 2018, followed in 2019 by communication platform Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N. Both had successful market debuts but their share prices have struggled.

Venture capital investors have backed direct listings as a better way to price newly public shares.

