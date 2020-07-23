SEC Registered Broker-Dealer Is Launching a Security Token Platform
A broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing to launch Gladius: a regulatory-compliant security token platform.
- New Hampshire-based Watchdog Capital said Thursday that issuers would be able to use Gladius to offer security tokens.
- In a statement, Watchdog said Gladius could provide companies with more access to capital as well as better opportunities for investors.
- Gladius, which has been built to be compatible with existing U.S. securities laws, is currently in beta mode.
- Bruce Fenton, CEO of Watchdogâs parent Chainstone Labs, told CoinDesk Gladius plans to host the first offering in the next three months.
- As Watchdog is a registered broker-dealer, Fenton said Gladius can be used for SEC-exempted offerings, including crowdfunds.
- Watchdog has to approve each offering; certain Reg A offerings may also need approval from the SEC.
- The broker-dealer does not have the appropriate licenses to offer secondary trading or custodial services on Gladius.
- The platform is blockchain-agnostic and can also be used to issue paper equity â investors can either pay in fiat or cryptocurrencies.
- Fenton said his company believes itâs the only broker-dealer launching a U.S. security token platform at this time.
- He added that security tokens may well open up a new regulated investment avenue for companies in the decentralized finance space.
See also: Mauritius Releases Guidance for Regulated Security Token Offerings
Related Stories
- Arcaâs Flagship Crypto Hedge Fund is Up 77% in 2020
- Prime Factor Capital Is Shutting Down: Lack of Capital Cited as Prime Factor
- Boston Fed Wants to Hire a Digital Currency Engineer
- Winklevoss-Owned Gemini Now Provides Custody for .Crypto Blockchain Domains
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.