US Markets
TSLA

SEC probes trading by Tesla's Elon Musk, brother - WSJ

Contributor
Akash Sriram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether recent stock sales by Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal Musk "violated insider trading rules", the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Adds details from the report, recasts paragraph 1

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether recent stock sales by Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal Musk "violated insider trading rules", the Wall Street Journal reportedon Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the investigation began last year after Kimbal sold shares of the electric carmaker valued at $108 million, a day before Musk polled Twitter users asking whether he should offload 10% of his stake in Tesla.

The SEC, Tesla and Kimbal Musk did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular