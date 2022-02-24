SEC probes trading by Tesla's Elon Musk, brother - WSJ

Adds details from the report, recasts paragraph 1

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether recent stock sales by Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal Musk "violated insider trading rules", the Wall Street Journal reportedon Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the investigation began last year after Kimbal sold shares of the electric carmaker valued at $108 million, a day before Musk polled Twitter users asking whether he should offload 10% of his stake in Tesla.

The SEC, Tesla and Kimbal Musk did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

