SEC probes NYSE listings of companies including Slack - WSJ

Adds details from WSJ report, SEC and NYSE response

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is probing the listings of Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N and other unicorns on the New York Stock Exchange, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The regulators have asked one of the world's largest hedge funds, Citadel Securities, and at least one other firm for emails and other messages sent on the first day of trading, the Journal reported.

The SEC had also asked for information from Citadel on how it opened Slack's first day of trading, the report said.

"NYSE places a premium on transparency, fair access and robust price discovery in helping companies access the public markets," NYSE spokesman Farrell Kramer said in a statement.

An SEC spokesperson declined to comment, while Slack and Citadel did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0344;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.