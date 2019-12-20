SEC probes NYSE listings of companies including Slack - WSJ

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is probing the listings of some companies over several years focusing on the first day of trading, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources.

The companies being investigated include Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N and other unicorns trading on the New York Stock Exchange, the Journal reported.

Slack did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

