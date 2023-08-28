News & Insights

SEC probes Change Company over mortgage-backed securities sold to Wall Street - Bloomberg News

August 28, 2023 — 11:53 am EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Aug 28 (Reuters) - The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is probing The Change Company, a California lender that pledges to promote homeownership in underserved communities, over its mortgage-backed securities, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The regulator is also looking into some of the actions of its chief executive officer, Steven Sugarman, the report said, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

"Neither Change nor its leadership is aware of any SEC investigation," the report said, citing the company.

The SEC and The Change Company did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

