News & Insights

US Markets
RILY

SEC probes B. Riley deals with client tied to failed hedge fund - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 22, 2024 — 01:47 am EST

Written by Akanksha Khushi for Reuters ->

Adds SEC's response in paragraph 8, updates shares

Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities are investigating B. Riley Financial's RILY.O deals with a client who was linked to a securities fraud, and the use of his assets to help the investment bank obtain a loan from Nomura Holdings 8604.T, Bloomberg News reported.

B. Riley said in a statement that it was unaware of any SEC investigation regarding any of the matters and that it would cooperate if such a situation occurred.

Shares of the company dropped 11% to $17.92 in premarket trading on Monday.

The SEC has carried out interviews in recent months about B. Riley and its relationship with Brian Kahn, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Kahn is one of two co-conspirators named by co-founder of hedge fund Prophecy Asset Management John Hughes who last year pleaded guilty to securities fraud, Bloomberg had earlier reported.

B. Riley reiterated on Monday that it "had no involvement with, or knowledge of" matters relating to the Prophecy investigation. It first learned about the investigation in November last year.

SEC officials have been scrutinizing how Kahn led a buyout of Vitamin Shoppe owner Franchise Group last year in a deal arranged by B. Riley, Bloomberg reported. It added that Nomura partly financed the transaction, with some of Kahn's assets pledged as collateral.

A spokesperson for the SEC said the agency "does not comment on the existence or nonexistence of a possible investigation."

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Akanksha.Khushi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RILY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.