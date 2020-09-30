SEC Orders Salt Lending to Refund Investors in Its $47M ICO
The top U.S. financial watchdog has ordered Salt Lending to offer investors refunds for its 2017 initial coin offering (ICO).
- The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) told Salt Blockchain Inc., the owner of the lending platform that offers dollar-denominated loans collateralized by cryptocurrencies, it had fourteen days to begin the process of offering refunds to investors.
- In a public letter, the SEC said SaltÃ¢ÂÂs ICO violated securities regulations by not registering the sale beforehand.
- The SEC said the token counted as a security because Salt told investors they could expect to make a return on their investment.
- Investors will have three months to submit a claim to Salt, who will be obligated to pay back their investment along with any agreed interest.
- Salt has agreed to settle the action and will pay a $250,000 civil penalty to the Commission in the next ten days.
- The lending platform has also agreed to register its SALT tokens Ã¢ÂÂ currently trading at $0.05 Ã¢ÂÂ as securities with the SEC.
- The settlement means Salt will not have to agree or deny the CommissionÃ¢ÂÂs findings.
