SEC Orders Fiat Chrysler To Pay $40 Mln For Misleading Investors

(RTTNews) - The Securities and Exchange Commission has ordered Fiat Chrysler to pay $40 million in fine for years of fraudulent sales reports.

The SEC charged Michigan-based automaker FCA US LLC, and its parent company, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., for misleading investors about the number of new vehicles sold each month to customers in the United States.

According to the SEC's order, between 2012 and 2016, FCA US issued monthly press releases falsely reporting new vehicle sales and falsely touting a "streak" of uninterrupted monthly year-over-year sales growth, when in fact, the growth streak had been broken in September 2013.

The SEC's order finds that FCA US inflated new vehicle sales results by paying dealers to report fake vehicle sales and maintaining a database of actual but unreported sales, which employees often referred to as a "cookie jar." In months when the growth streak would have ended or when FCA US fell short of other targets, FCA US dipped into the "cookie jar" and reported old sales as if they had just occurred.

"New vehicle sales figures provide investors insight into the demand for an automaker's products, a key factor in assessing the company's performance," said Antonia Chion, Associate Director in the Division of Enforcement. "This case underscores the need for companies to truthfully disclose their key performance indicators."

