SEC leans towards investors

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is giving proxy advisers a nod. Chairman Gary Gensler said on Tuesday that the regulator would consider https://www.sec.gov/news/public-statement/corp-fin-proxy-rules-2021-06-01 drafting a new proposal to oversee firms that recommend how shareholders should vote in contentious situations, while not enforcing Trump-era rules on these proxy advisers. He’s on the right track.

The SEC in 2019 https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2019-231 introduced rules that aimed to change the way these research firms operate. Some requirements, like forcing proxy firms to disclose conflicts, were helpful. But others risked making their work as a check on corporate boards irrelevant. For example, the new rules required proxy firms to have their views vetted by companies before they were published.

Proxy firms are imperfect. They are often paid by those who have a big stake in the outcomes on which they are advising. But if stakeholders need an example of how they can be useful, look no further than Exxon Mobil, where proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services backed little-known hedge fund Engine No. 1’s successful push for board changes. An SEC that’s focused on investors could use proxy advisers as an advocate. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

