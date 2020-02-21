Markets
MO

SEC Launches Probe Into Altria's Juul Investment

Contributor
Rich Duprey The Motley Fool
Published

More than a year after Altria (NYSE: MO) invested $12.8 billion in electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs in exchange for a 35% stake, the SEC has launched an investigation into the transaction, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Regulators want to know if Altria adequately disclosed the risks of its investment to investors. During the 14 months since the investment was made, Altria has written off over $8 billion worth of the deal's value.

The Federal Trade Commission is also investigating what role the tobacco company may have played in Juul's CEO being ousted last year and a former Altria executive getting installed in his place. 

Juul electronic cigarette and e-liquid pods

Image source: Juul Labs.

Up in smoke

Juul has been sharply criticized for the so-called "epidemic" of teen e-cig use. As the leading e-cig maker on the market, with an 80% share of the market at its peak, Juul has been identified as the most popular e-cig among teens, and health advocates argue it has not done enough to limit teen access to its devices.

The Food & Drug Administration has been critical of Altria's investment in Juul, and ex-commissioner Scott Gottlieb doubts the e-cig maker will be able to gain pre-marketing approval for its device. E-cig makers have until May 20 to submit to the FDA applications to have their devices approved for sale on the market. Altria has said it will assist Juul with its application. 

Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) ended tentative merger negotiations with Altria because of the controversy surrounding its investment in Juul. Both tobacco companies will instead focus on marketing Philip Morris' IQOS heated tobacco device.

10 stocks we like better than Altria Group
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Altria Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

 

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MO PM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular