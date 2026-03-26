The SEC Just Made a Huge Change in Its Cryptocurrency Regulations. Does That Make Bitcoin a Buy With $1,000?

Key Points

New rules governing crypto just got published.

According to regulators, most of the biggest cryptocurrencies are, technically speaking, digital commodities.

Bitcoin is included in that set.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Regulatory clarity in cryptocurrency has been a long time coming, and it looks like it's finally arrived. On March 17, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) delivered new joint guidance classifying crypto assets into five categories for the first time.

But does that change anything for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and if it does, does it make the coin worth buying with $1,000 right now?

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What's new

Per regulators, the new rules categorize 16 of the leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, as "digital commodities," meaning they derive their value from the operation of a functional blockchain and the supply-and-demand dynamics affecting the assets rather than from profits generated by someone's managerial efforts.

For the broader crypto ecosystem, this is a significant departure from the past, where the legal standing of most coins was quite unclear and often heavily litigated.

For Bitcoin, however, the SEC was formalizing what was already broadly assumed. The coin has already been treated as a commodity for years.

The new guidelines also declared that staking -- locking up an investor's coins to validate transactions on a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain in exchange for a yield -- is not a securities transaction. For Bitcoin, that's irrelevant, as it's a proof-of-work (PoW) chain, not a PoS chain. There is no native staking mechanism in its protocol, which is one of the many reasons it's hard to derive a yield from your Bitcoin holdings without the use of potentially sketchy third party services.

The case for $1,000 in Bitcoin was already solid

Clearer rules for crypto benefit the entire ecosystem broadly. If the new regulations help the crypto sector grow, Bitcoin will be a direct beneficiary. But Bitcoin's investment thesis doesn't hinge on what the SEC decided last week.

Today, Bitcoin is priced about 44% below the all-time high of roughly $126,200 reached in October 2025. That's a steep decline, but for an investment of $1,000 with a long time horizon, discounts like these are where patient buyers have historically been rewarded. There's reason to believe that pattern will repeat in the future.

About 95% of Bitcoin's total supply has been mined and is in circulation. The next halving in 2028 will cut new supply creation from mining in half yet again, as will all future halvings. Meanwhile, exchange-traded funds holding Bitcoin continue attracting institutional capital that didn't exist in past market cycles. Over time, this compression of supply tends to nudge the price higher.

And with regulatory clarity developing quickly, new capital, especially from financial institutions, is going to enter the crypto sector during the coming years. So if you don't already own some Bitcoin, it's still worth buying now, and even if you already own some, it's probably worth grabbing a bit more.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.