SEC Issues New Warning on Reg BI Compliance

February 02, 2023 — 06:44 am EST

On Monday, the Securities and Exchange Commission warned that broker-dealers are using outdated systems to ensure Regulation Best Interest compliance, resulting in violations in areas such as rollover and account recommendations. In a recently released Risk Alert, the SEC’s exam division points to several compliance deficiencies that it has found during exams. Following Reg BI’s June 30, 2020, compliance date, the Division of Examinations started conducting broker-dealer exams to assess compliance with the rule. The risk alert calls attention to deficiencies noted during exams, and examples of weak practices that could result in deficiencies. The Risk Alert stated that moving forward, the exam division intends to incorporate compliance with Reg BI “into retail-focused examinations of broker-dealers, particularly those that include sales practices within the scope of the examination.” According to the SEC, broker-dealers are relying “heavily on surveillance systems that existed before the effective date” of Reg BI “without considering whether those systems needed modification.” The SEC also found conflict of interest failures such as broker-dealers not having written policies and procedures on how conflicts are to be identified or addressed and failures to disclose information on website postings. Other failures included registered reps acting in multiple roles, and the failure to disclose that these “multiple relationships require disclosures of capacity and may require additional disclosure of conflicts.”

Finsum:The SEC recently issued a Risk Alert, warning broker-dealers that they are using outdated systems to ensure Reg BI compliance, resulting in violations in rollover and account recommendations.

