SEC Is Willing to ‘Try’ a Tokenized ETF, Chairman Says: Report
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Jay Clayton said the regulatory bodyÃ¢ÂÂs open to the idea of a tokenized exchange-traded fund (ETF), according to a report by Decrypt.
- Ã¢ÂÂWeÃ¢ÂÂre willing to try that: our door is wide open,Ã¢ÂÂ the report quoted Clayton as saying in a webinar yesterday with the Digital Chamber of Commerce.
- While ClaytonÃ¢ÂÂs statements expressed a willingness to explore the idea of tokenized stocks, the report also noted recent actions by the regulatory body that the day those ideas becoming reality is still a ways off.
