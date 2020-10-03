Cryptocurrencies

SEC Is Willing to ‘Try’ a Tokenized ETF, Chairman Says: Report

Contributor
Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
Published
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Jay Clayton said the regulatory bodyÃ¢ÂÂs open to the idea of a tokenized exchange-traded fund (ETF), according to a report by Decrypt.

  • Ã¢ÂÂWeÃ¢ÂÂre willing to try that: our door is wide open,Ã¢ÂÂ the report quoted Clayton as saying in a webinar yesterday with the Digital Chamber of Commerce.
  • While ClaytonÃ¢ÂÂs statements expressed a willingness to explore the idea of tokenized stocks, the report also noted recent actions by the regulatory body that the day those ideas becoming reality is still a ways off.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular