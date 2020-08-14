SEC Investigation Sinks iQiyi and Baidu Shares

Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) and its offshoot iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) reported mixed financial results after the market close on Thursday, but the bigger story was the confirmation of a regulatory probe into the Chinese streaming giant.

iQiyi revealed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the company in the wake of a report issued by noted short-seller Wolfpack Research back in April. iQiyi also admitted for the first time the existence of an internal investigation into allegations contained in the report. The company says it has hired "professional advisors" who are conducting "an internal review into certain of the key allegations in the Wolfpack Report."

Image source: Getty Images.

The Wolfpack report, titled iQiyi: The Netflix of China? Good Luckin, alleges that iQiyi had been cooking the books, even prior to its 2018 IPO, by reporting fraudulent user numbers that are overstated by as much as 60%. The report goes on to say that iQiyi's revenue was inflated as high as 44% to correspond with the overstated user numbers.

Wolfpack claims to have interviewed 1,563 Chinese consumers late last year, finding that many iQiyi customers had access to the higher tiers of the service via dual memberships with Xiaomi TV and e-commerce provider JD.com (NASDAQ: JD). The report alleges that iQiyi reported the sales on a gross basis, thereby inflating its total revenue. Wolfpack also contends that the company has consistently inflated deferred revenue from longer-term subscriptions, while overstating the value of barter transactions resulting from content trades with partners.

The report's title draws comparisons to scandal-plagued Luckin Coffee (OTC: LKNC.Y), which was found to have committed a massive fraud, with company executives fabricating more than $300 million in revenue. Luckin was subsequently delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Shares of Baidu and iQiyi have slumped 6% and 15%, respectively, as of this writing.

10 stocks we like better than Baidu

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Baidu wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Danny Vena owns shares of Baidu, iQiyi, JD.com, and Netflix. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Baidu, JD.com, Luckin Coffee Inc., and Netflix. The Motley Fool recommends iQiyi and Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.