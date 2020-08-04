SEC investigates Kodak's government loan disclosure - WSJ

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the circumstances around Eastman Kodak Co's KODK.N announcement of a $765 million government loan to make drugs at its U.S. factories, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The SEC declined to comment, while Kodak did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (https://on.wsj.com/2PnoHqh)

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.