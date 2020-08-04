US Markets
KODK

SEC investigates Kodak's government loan disclosure - WSJ

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the circumstances around Eastman Kodak Co's announcement of a $765 million government loan to make drugs at its U.S. factories, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the circumstances around Eastman Kodak Co's KODK.N announcement of a $765 million government loan to make drugs at its U.S. factories, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The SEC declined to comment, while Kodak did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (https://on.wsj.com/2PnoHqh)

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KODK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular