SEC Holds Firm on Reg BI Compliance Date

(Washington)

Many brokers were hoping that the SEC might grant an extension of the deadline to be in compliance with the forthcoming Regulation Best Interest. Advisors must be in compliance with the rule by June 30th, a previously set date that SEC chief Jay Clayton just reiterated last week. The only reprieve the SEC granted was that the regulator would take “good faith efforts” into account in the initial phase.

FINSUM: Many hoped this deadline would be pushed back into the Fall, but the SEC is dead set on June 30th.

