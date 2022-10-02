SEC Head Asks Senate to Fund More Reg BI Exams

During recent testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, SEC Chair Gary Gensler told senators that the agency needs more resources for exams. He said the exam division’s “work is essential to ensuring strong compliance across the board,” including “work to test for compliance with Regulation Best Interest.” Gensler said the enforcement division “is doing more with less” and “more cases are being litigated and going to trial.” He also stated, “The SEC has tried the same number of cases to verdict in federal courts in FY22 (14) as we did in the prior three fiscal years combined.” For fiscal 2021, Gensler said the SEC received 46,000 tips, complaints, and referrals from the public. This was up from about 16,000 five years earlier. For the exam division, Gensler said the division exceeded the previous year’s numbers by completing more than 3,000 exams and the fiscal 2023 budget request supports an additional 4% increase in full-time examiners.

Finsum: In recent testimony, SEC Chair Gary Gensler asked the Senate for more funding for exams, including compliance with Reg BI.

