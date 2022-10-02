SEC Fines Wall Street Firms $1.97B Over Unauthorized Messaging Apps

Earlier last week, the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission disclosed that they levied fines of more than $1.71 billion on several Wall Street firms. The regulators issued penalties to 16 financial companies for the failure to monitor the use of unauthorized messaging apps. The banks that were penalized include some of the largest firms on Wall Street, including Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Barclays. The SEC’s probe revealed that between January 2018 and September 2021, employees of the aforementioned firms used WhatsApp, personal email, and other unauthorized services on their personal devices to communicate work-related matters. Personal devices can pose risk to an organization's data since it may not be as protected from cyberattacks as a secure company device, which enforces corporate security policies. Making matters worse, the 16 companies also failed to adequately maintain records of the communication, which hindered the investigation. In fact, the firms were not charged for the lax security, but their negligence in the documentation.

Finsum: The SEC and Commodity Futures Trading Commission fined 16 Wall Street firms a combined $1.71 billion for not maintaining documentation on the use of unauthorized messaging apps.

cybersecurity

SEC

bank of america

Goldman Sachs

