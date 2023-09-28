News & Insights

SEC fines Citigroup, former unit over customer disclosures

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

September 28, 2023 — 04:37 pm EDT

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Citigroup and a former unit were fined $1.975 million by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday for making securities recommendations to retail customers without complying with disclosure obligations.

Neither Citigroup nor the former Citi International Financial Services, a Puerto Rican-based business that the bank sold last year and now known as Insigneo International Financial Services, admitted wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

The accord resolves claims Citigroup did not comply with Regulation Best Interest when it programmed about 360,000 accounts to receive disclosures electronically without receiving appropriate consent from customers. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chris Reese) ((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SEC CITIGROUP/ (URGENT)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
