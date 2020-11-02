Cryptocurrencies

SEC Finalizes Rule Change That Could (One Day) Juice Token Sales

Danny Nelson CoinDesk
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has increased limits dictating how much capital companies can raise before registering in a move that could be a boon for security token offerings (STOs).

  • Companies can now raise $5 million in total under Regulation Crowdfunding provisions (previously: $1.07 million), $75 million under Regulation A+ (previously: $50 million) and $10 million under Rule 504 of Regulation D (previously: $5 million), the SEC said.
  • As CoinDesk reported in March, the heightened caps could make it easier for startups to conduct security token offerings without running afoul of the regulator.
  • SEC also relaxed certain restrictions governing document filing, solicitation practices and accredited investor investment limits in the Monday announcement.
  • Chairman Jay Clayton said the changes will ease the burden of capital formation for small and medium-sized businesses.

In addition to making it easier to raise funds, startups will be able to raise more money and provide themselves a bit more runway as they try to launch operations than under the old caps.

