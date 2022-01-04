SEC delays decision on NYDIG Bitcoin ETF

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday said it delayed its decision on a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposal from NYDIG, which would be based on the price of bitcoin held in a trust.

The SEC said it will make a decision about whether to allow the bitcoin ETF from NYDIG, a subsidiary of Stone Ridge that was recently valued at more than $7 billion, to trade on Intercontinental Exchange Inc's ICE.N NYSE Arca by March 16 rather than its earlier Jan. 15 deadline.

