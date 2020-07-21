SEC Commissioner Pierce Blasts Regulator’s Action Against Telegram

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissioner (SEC) Hester Pierce on Tuesday criticized her colleaguesâ decision to penalize Telegramâs ICO in remarks that underscored the maverick regulatorâs open-arms approach to crypto.

Pierce, whose liberal fintech stances have earned her the nickname âcrypto mom,â told Blockchain Association Singapore that the SEC fundamentally erred in prosecuting and punishing Telegramâs Gram token sale, which raised $1.2 billion in now-forfeited funds for the messaging app as per a settlement last month.

In her view, Telegramâs decision to sell Grams under a âSimple Agreement for Future Tokensâ offering structure should have protected the project from securities violations. But as she pointed out, the SEC saw it differently, and worked to convince a court that the agreements for future Gram tokens counted as securities.

âI do not support the message that distributing tokens inherently involves a securities transaction. What the SECâs Telegram complaint cast as evidence of an illegal securities offeringâthat âthe project would require ânumerosityâ: a widespread distribution and use of Grams across the globe,â I see as a necessary prerequisite for any successful blockchain network,â she said.

She again called for a "safe harbor" that would give certain token projects three years to experiment while regulators retooled their frameworks for what is and is not an investment contract.

