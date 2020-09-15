SEC Commissioner Peirce Says Unikrn-Killing Fine to Have Chilling Effect
Noted cryptocurrency advocate and Securities and Exchange Commissioner Hester M. Peirce issued a public dissent after the SEC levied a $6.1 million fine on online gaming and gambling platform Unikrn for conducting an initial coin offering (ICO) in 2017, a penalty that effectively amounts to the size of the companyâs current assets.
- Peirce said that not only did she disagree with the SECâs finding that Unikrn committed a registration violation, imposing a penalty that large will have a chilling effect on innovation on the part of other firms.
- âWe should strive to avoid enforcement actions and sanctions, however, that enervate innovation and stifle the economic growth that innovation brings,â the commissioner said. âI believe that this action and its accompanying sanctions will have such consequences.â
- Peirce used the opportunity to try to gain support for her âsafe harborâ proposal that would allow companies like Unikrn a three-year window to experiment and perfect their platforms without fear of running afoul of regulators in this new area of finance.
- âImagine if such a regulatory safe harbor had been available to Unikrn,â Peirce said. âInstead of permanently disabling its tokens as a result of todayâs settled enforcement action, Unikrn, in concert with its tokenholders, might be devoting its time and resources to identifying new uses for the token and expanding its user base.â
- âBy failing to challenge ourselves to experiment with new approaches to regulation, we, and those whose interests we are pledged to serve, risk surrendering the fruits of innovation.â
Related Stories
- Crypto Esports Startup Unikrn to Pay $6.1M in SEC Settlement Over 2017 ICO
- Bitcoin News Roundup for Sept. 14, 2020
- SEC Charges Rapper TI With Securities Violations for Promoting 2017 ICO
- How to Watch INXâs IPO in Real Time on the Ethereum Blockchain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.