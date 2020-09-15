SEC Commissioner Peirce Says Unikrn-Killing Fine to Have Chilling Effect

Noted cryptocurrency advocate and Securities and Exchange Commissioner Hester M. Peirce issued a public dissent after the SEC levied a $6.1 million fine on online gaming and gambling platform Unikrn for conducting an initial coin offering (ICO) in 2017, a penalty that effectively amounts to the size of the companyâs current assets.

Peirce said that not only did she disagree with the SECâs finding that Unikrn committed a registration violation, imposing a penalty that large will have a chilling effect on innovation on the part of other firms.

âWe should strive to avoid enforcement actions and sanctions, however, that enervate innovation and stifle the economic growth that innovation brings,â the commissioner said. âI believe that this action and its accompanying sanctions will have such consequences.â

Peirce used the opportunity to try to gain support for her âsafe harborâ proposal that would allow companies like Unikrn a three-year window to experiment and perfect their platforms without fear of running afoul of regulators in this new area of finance.

âImagine if such a regulatory safe harbor had been available to Unikrn,â Peirce said. âInstead of permanently disabling its tokens as a result of todayâs settled enforcement action, Unikrn, in concert with its tokenholders, might be devoting its time and resources to identifying new uses for the token and expanding its user base.â

âBy failing to challenge ourselves to experiment with new approaches to regulation, we, and those whose interests we are pledged to serve, risk surrendering the fruits of innovation.â

