Cryptocurrencies

SEC Commissioner Peirce Says Unikrn-Killing Fine to Have Chilling Effect

Contributor
Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
Published

Noted cryptocurrency advocate and Securities and Exchange Commissioner Hester M. Peirce issued a public dissent after the SEC levied a $6.1 million fine on online gaming and gambling platform Unikrn for conducting an initial coin offering (ICO) in 2017, a penalty that effectively amounts to the size of the companyâs current assets.

  • Peirce said that not only did she disagree with the SECâs finding that Unikrn committed a registration violation, imposing a penalty that large will have a chilling effect on innovation on the part of other firms.
  • âWe should strive to avoid enforcement actions and sanctions, however, that enervate innovation and stifle the economic growth that innovation brings,â the commissioner said. âI believe that this action and its accompanying sanctions will have such consequences.â
  • Peirce used the opportunity to try to gain support for her âsafe harborâ proposal that would allow companies like Unikrn a three-year window to experiment and perfect their platforms without fear of running afoul of regulators in this new area of finance.
  • âImagine if such a regulatory safe harbor had been available to Unikrn,â Peirce said. âInstead of permanently disabling its tokens as a result of todayâs settled enforcement action, Unikrn, in concert with its tokenholders, might be devoting its time and resources to identifying new uses for the token and expanding its user base.â
  • âBy failing to challenge ourselves to experiment with new approaches to regulation, we, and those whose interests we are pledged to serve, risk surrendering the fruits of innovation.â

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular