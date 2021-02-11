SEC Commissioner Peirce Says Market Is Ready for a Bitcoin ETP
U.S capital markets are ready for a bitcoin exchange-traded product, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissioner Hester Peirce said on CoinDesk TV Thursday.
- The regulator playfully known as “crypto mom” said people are already eager to trade a bitcoin ETP, “and so if we don’t give them the natural way, which I think would be an ETP, they are going to look for other (less optimal) ways to do it.”
- Peirce also pushed back in her interview against an emerging government narrative that cryptocurrency is a dangerous rail for terrorist financing. She cast doubt on the size of the alleged problem and insisted there was no way to ban bitcoin outright.
- Pierce said she looks forward to working with SEC chairman nominee Gary Gensler once the former MIT digital currency professor is confirmed by the Senate.
Related Stories
- Blockchain Bites: Mastercard, BNY Mellon Embrace Crypto; Amazon Floats ‘Digital Currency’ Project
- Framework Ventures’ DeFi Fund Booms as Tech Team Staffs Up
- All About Bitcoin – Feb 12, 2021
- Banks Likely to Adopt Stablecoins Cautiously Despite Guidance
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.