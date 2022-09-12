US Markets
VMW

SEC charges VMware with misleading investors by obscuring financial performance

Contributors
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it had charged cloud computing company VMware Inc with misleading investors by obscuring its financial performance.

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it had charged cloud computing company VMware Inc VMW.N with misleading investors by obscuring its financial performance.

The company was charged for misleading investors about its order backlog management practices, which enabled it to push revenue into future quarters by delaying product deliveries to customers, thereby concealing the company's slowing performance relative to its projections, the SEC said in a statement.

Without admitting or denying the findings in the SEC's order, VMware consented to a cease-and-desist order and to pay an $8 million penalty, the SEC said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington and Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VMW

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular