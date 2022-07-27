SEC charges UBS, JPMorgan, TradeStation over deficiencies in prevention of customer identity theft

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday charged banking firms JPMorgan JPM.N and UBS UBSG.S and online broker TradeStation over deficiencies relating to the prevention of customer identity theft.

Without admitting or denying the SEC's findings, each firm agreed to pay the following penalties: JPMorgan $1.2 million, UBS $925,000, and TradeStation $425,000, the SEC said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington)

