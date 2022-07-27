US Markets
JPM

SEC charges UBS, JPMorgan, TradeStation for identity theft protection lapses

Contributors
Katanga Johnson Reuters
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday charged lenders JPMorgan and UBS as well as online broker TradeStation for deficiencies relating to the prevention of customer identity theft, the agency said.

By Katanga Johnson and Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday charged lenders JPMorgan JPM.N and UBS UBSG.S as well as online broker TradeStation for deficiencies relating to the prevention of customer identity theft, the agency said.

Without admitting or denying the SEC's findings, each firm agreed to pay the following penalties: JPMorgan $1.2 million, UBS $925,000, and TradeStation $425,000, the SEC said in a statement.

Between at least January 2017 to October 2019, the firms’ identity theft prevention programs did not include reasonable policies and procedures to surface red flags in connection with customer accounts, the SEC said in its order.

The firms also lacked reasonable policies and procedures to respond appropriately to detected identity theft red flags, or to ensure that the programs were updated periodically to reflect changes in identity theft risks to customers.

"Today's actions are reminders that broker-dealers and investment advisers must design and operate identity theft prevention programs that are appropriately tailored to their businesses and update them in response to the increased threat and changing nature of identity theft," said Carolyn Welshhans, of the SEC Enforcement Division's Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson and Kanishka Singh in Washington Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Katanga.Johnson@tr.com 202-579-4165 @kjspeakstruth))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular