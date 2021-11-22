SEC Charges ProPetro, Ex-CEO With Failing To Disclose Executive Perks And Stock Pledges

(RTTNews) - Texas-based oilfield services company ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) and its founder and former chief Executive officer Dale Redman have agreed to settle charges that they failed to properly disclose some of Redman's executive perks and two stock pledges, the U.S.Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement.

The SEC's order found that Redman caused ProPetro to incur $380,594 worth of personal and travel expenses unrelated to the performance of his duties as CEO. He also failed to disclose to company personnel that he had pledged all of his ProPetro stock in two private real estate transactions. During the same period, ProPetro failed to properly disclose $47,591 in additional, authorized perks it paid to Redman.

As a result of the failures, the company issued public filings that included material misstatements regarding executive perks and stock ownership, and failed to accurately record Redman's perks in its books and records.

The SEC stated that ProPetro and Redman agreed to cease-and-desist from further violations, and Redman agreed to pay a $195,046 penalty. The SEC's order notes ProPetro's significant cooperation with the agency's investigation as well as its extensive remedial efforts, which included hiring an entirely new management team with significant public company experience, hiring additional finance department personnel, installing several new directors, and developing new controls, policies, and procedures concerning perks.

