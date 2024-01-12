News & Insights

SEC charges Morgan Stanley, former exec Passi with fraud in block trading business

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

January 12, 2024 — 08:41 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchanges Commission on Friday charged Morgan Stanley & Co MS.N and former executive Pawan Passi with fraud involving the disclosure of confidential information about the sale of large quantities of stock known as block trades, the SEC said in a statement.

The firm agreed to pay more than $249 million to settle fraud charges and for failing to enforce information barriers, it said.

