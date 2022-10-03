SEC charges Kim Kardashian for unlawfully touting crypto security -statement

US Markets

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged reality television star Kim Kardashian on Monday for unlawfully touting crypto security, the agency said in a statement.

Kardashian agreed to settle the charges, pay $1.26 million in penalties, disgorgement, and interest, it said.

