SEC Chairman Clayton to step down at end of year -statement

Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton will step down from his position at the end of the year, the agency said in a statement on Monday.

"Working alongside the incredibly talented and driven women and men of the SEC has been the highlight of my career,” Clayton said in a statement. "I am proud of our collective efforts to advance each part of the SEC’s tripartite mission, always with an eye on the interests of our Main Street investors."

