SEC Chairman Clayton Says Wednesday Is His Last Day in Office

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Jay Clayton said his last day in office would be today, Wednesday, Dec. 23.

  • Only the precise timing of this is a surprise. Clayton announced in November he would be leaving by the end of the year but hadn’t specified a date.
  • Clayton certainly knows how to leave on a high note. His last day comes 24 hours after the commission filed suit against fintech firm Ripple as well as its CEO and chairman, sending shockwaves throughout the cryptocurrency industry.
