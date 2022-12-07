SEC chair says crypto intermediaries should come into compliance with law

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said that companies that help facilitate transactions in the cryptocurrency market should come into compliance with law.

The SEC has enough authority but could use more resources, Gensler told Yahoo Finance in an interview on Tuesday. He labeled the crypto intermediaries as "crypto casinos."

The SEC chair added that next Wednesday, the agency will take up recommendations from agency staff on equity market structure.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington)

