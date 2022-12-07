US Markets
COIN

SEC chair says crypto intermediaries should come into compliance with law

Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

December 07, 2022 — 10:54 am EST

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said that companies that help facilitate transactions in the cryptocurrency market should come into compliance with law.

The SEC has enough authority but could use more resources, Gensler told Yahoo Finance in an interview on Tuesday. He labeled the crypto intermediaries as "crypto casinos."

The SEC chair added that next Wednesday, the agency will take up recommendations from agency staff on equity market structure.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COIN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.