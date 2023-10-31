News & Insights

SEC Chair Gary Gensler Celebrates The 15th Anniversary of The Bitcoin White Paper

October 31, 2023 — 01:26 pm EDT

Written by Nik Hoffman for Bitcoin Magazine ->

Today, SEC Chair Gary Gensler took to X (Twitter) to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the Bitcoin white paper. 

Gensler, who was nominated by President Biden to serve as SEC Chair in 2021, celebrated the publication of the original Bitcoin white paper by the pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto, along with a message that read, "If Satoshi Nakamoto went as Satoshi Nakamoto for Halloween, would we be able to tell? Happy 15th anniversary to Satoshi’s famous white paper that started crypto."

This unexpected celebration of the Bitcoin white paper by the head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sparked intrigue and discussion among Bitcoin enthusiasts and investors, as the SEC has to make decisions on multiple spot Bitcoin ETF applications soon. Some of the worlds largest financial institutions, notably $10 trillion asset manager BlackRock, are hoping to become the first applicants in the country to get approval for this product.

The 15th anniversary of the Bitcoin white paper is significant as it marked the birth of a new era in finance and technology. Bitcoin has since challenged traditional financial systems and institutions, amassing over $670 billion in market cap as of today, and became a national currency. 

More information on the U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF race can be found here.

