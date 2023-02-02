US Markets
GS

SEC asks big hedge funds for employee phone review - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 02, 2023 — 10:18 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds Citadel response, details from report

Feb 2 - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has asked some major hedge funds to review certain employees' personal mobile phones for evidence of business dealings on unapproved channels, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The hedge funds include Steve Cohen's Point72 Asset Management and Ken Griffin's Citadel, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The SEC and Point72 and did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment, while Citadel said it had no immediate comment.

Last year, the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) fined 16 financial firms, including large banks such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N and Morgan Stanley MS.N, a combined $1.8 billion after staff discussed deals and trades on their personal devices and apps, in a sweeping probe of record-keeping practices.

Reuters reported in October that the SEC's probe had expanded to investment funds and advisers.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS
MS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.