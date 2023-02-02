US Markets

SEC asks big hedge funds for employee phone review - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 02, 2023 — 10:00 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Feb 2 - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has asked hedge funds including Steve Cohen's Point72 Asset Management and Ken Griffin's Citadel to review certain employees' personal mobile phones for evidence of business dealings on unapproved channels, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The SEC, Point72 and Citadel did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

