SEC asked Coinbase to stop trading in cryptocurrencies other than bitcoin prior to suing - FT

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 31, 2023 — 12:23 am EDT

Written by Juby Babu for Reuters ->

Repeats to additional subscribers; no changes to text

July 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had asked Coinbase COIN.O to stop trading in all cryptocurrencies other than bitcoin prior to suing cryptocurrency platform in June, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing Chief Executive Brian Armstrong.

Stocks mentioned

