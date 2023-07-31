SEC asked Coinbase to stop trading in cryptocurrencies other than bitcoin prior to suing - FT

Repeats to additional subscribers; no changes to text

July 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had asked Coinbase COIN.O to stop trading in all cryptocurrencies other than bitcoin prior to suing cryptocurrency platform in June, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing Chief Executive Brian Armstrong.

