SEC approves NYSE proposal to allow capital raise through direct listing

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday it approved a proposal by the New York Stock Exchange to allow companies that choose to go public through a direct listing to raise capital.

