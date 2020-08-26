SEC approves NYSE proposal to allow capital raise through direct listing
Aug 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday it approved a proposal by the New York Stock Exchange to allow companies that choose to go public through a direct listing to raise capital.
