US Markets
ICE

SEC approves NYSE proposal to allow capital raise through direct listing

Contributor
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday it approved a proposal by the New York Stock Exchange to allow companies that choose to go public through a direct listing to raise capital. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;)) nL4N2FS3ZH

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday it approved a proposal by the New York Stock Exchange to allow companies that choose to go public through a direct listing to raise capital.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ICE

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular