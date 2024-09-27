SEC Announces $40 Mln Settlement With Cassava Sciences Over Misleading Alzheimer's Trial Statements

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA), its founder and former CEO, Remi Barbier, and its former Senior Vice President of Neuroscience, Dr. Lindsay Burns, will pay more than $40 million to settle charges related to misleading statements made in September 2020 about the results of a Phase 2 clinical trial for the company's purported therapeutic for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Cassava Sciences said in a separate statement that it cooperated fully with the SEC's investigation and has implemented remedial measures. The company does not currently anticipate that the Department of Justice's Criminal Division will bring charges against or seek a resolution with the Company.

SAVA closed Thursday's regular trading at $31.87 up $1.40 or 4.59%. But in the after-hours trading, the stock dropped $3.62 or 11.37%.

In a related order, the SEC charged Cassava consultant, Dr. Hoau-Yan Wang, an associate medical professor at the City University of New York's Medical School and the therapeutic's co-developer, for manipulating the reported clinical trial results.

The SEC order also found that Wang knew Cassava would disclose the manipulated data when announcing the results of its Phase 2 clinical trial, and Cassava did in fact publicize the data in a press release and investor deck issued on September 14, 2020. The SEC's related civil complaint alleged that Cassava and Burns misled investors with claims that the Phase 2 trial was conducted in blinded conditions, even though Wang had been unblinded.

Without admitting or denying the allegations, Cassava, Barbier, and Burns consented to civil injunctions against future violations and agreed to pay civil penalties of $40 million, $175,000, and $85,000, respectively. Barbier and Burns agreed to be subject to officer-and-director bars of three and five years, respectively. The settlements are subject to court approval.

Wang consented to cease and desist from future violations and to pay a $50,000 penalty.

