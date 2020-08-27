SEC Amends and Modernizes Certain Disclosure Items of Regulation S-K

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has adopted amendments to Regulation S-K to modernize certain required disclosure items, including (i) certain aspects of the description of business (Item 101), (ii) legal proceedings (Item 103) and (iii) risk factor disclosures (Item 105), that registrants are required to make pursuant to Regulation S-K. These disclosure requirements have not undergone significant revisions by the SEC in more than 30 years.

In the release, the SEC notes that changes in the capital markets, the global economy and how businesses operate, as well technological advances with respect to the dissemination of information during the last 30 years, led to these amendments and believes that these changes will result in improved, simplified disclosure while reducing disclosure costs and burdens for registrants.

The amendments instituted the following changes, among other things:

Item 101: The changes to Item 101(a) include requiring principles-based disclosure in connection with a registrant’s description of its business. Registrants will provide disclosure of information material to an understanding of the general development of its business. The current rule requiring a discussion of the general development of the business of the registrant during the past five years (or such shorter period as the registrant may have been engaged in business) has been eliminated.

Human capital management has recently received increased attention by the SEC and institutional investors. The amendments to Item 101(c) expand principles-based disclosure, and require registrants to include a description of the registrant’s human capital resources to the extent such disclosure would be material to an understanding of the registrant’s business. This would include any human capital measures or objectives used in managing the business. The amendments provide examples of human capital disclosure topics, but the SEC noted that these are not mandates and the SEC did not define the term “human capital.” The SEC believes that this principles-based approach to human capital disclosure, rather than specific line-item disclosure, will enable registrants to tailor their disclosure to their business and circumstances.

Finally, Item 101(c) was further modified to revise the regulatory compliance disclosure requirement by including as a topic all material government regulations, rather than solely environmental laws.

Item 103: The amendments to Item 103 expressly state that the information required by this item may be provided by hyperlink or cross-reference to legal proceedings disclosure located elsewhere in the filing to avoid duplicative disclosure. Additionally, the SEC implemented a modified disclosure threshold for certain governmental environmental proceedings resulting in monetary sanctions that increases the existing quantitative threshold for disclosure of those proceedings from $100,000 to $300,000, but that also affords some flexibility by allowing the registrant, at its election, to select a different threshold that it determines is reasonably designed to result in disclosure of material environmental proceedings, provided that the threshold does not exceed the lesser of $1 million or one percent of the current assets of the registrant.

Item 105: The SEC aimed to address the lengthy and generic nature of the risk factor disclosure presented by many registrants. Accordingly, the amendments now (i) require summary risk factor disclosure of no more than two pages if the risk factor section exceeds 15 pages; (ii) change the approach of risk factor disclosure by requiring disclosure of “material” risks rather than the “most significant” risks and (iii) require risk factors to be organized under relevant headings in addition to the sub-captions currently required, with any risk factors that may generally apply to an investment disclosed at the end of the risk factor section under a separate caption. The SEC did not prescribe the headings to be used by registrants, other than the requirement for a section captioned “General Risk Factors” that would include risks that could apply generally to any company or offering of securities.

Overall, these amendments by the SEC aim to reduce burdensome disclosure obligations for registrants, allow greater flexibility to disclose “material” information about the registrant’s business and enhance the usefulness of disclosure for investors. The amendments will become effective 30 days after the rules are published in the Federal Register.

As it has done previously, Nasdaq again supported disclosure enhancements and submitted a comment letter generally supporting the SEC’s proposed amendments to modernize certain items of Regulation S-K. Nasdaq applauds the SEC for continuing their efforts to simplify disclosure obligations for public companies while improving their usefulness for investors.

Read the SEC Adopting Release

Read Nasdaq's comment letter

