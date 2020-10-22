SEB's Q3 profit tops expectations despite loan losses

Adds CEO comment, details

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Swedish bank SEB SEBa.ST reported better-than-expected net profit for the third quarter on Thursday due to higher lending margins and a recovery in its payments business, despite increased loan losses as the coronavirus pandemic led to more sour debt.

Net profit at Sweden's top corporate bank was steady at 4.77 billion Swedish crowns ($544.10 million), matching the level a year earlier, and beating a mean forecast of 4.47 billion crowns in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

"We are slowly but surely returning to more normalised economic activity levels, but no one can be certain what this new normal will entail," CEO Johan Torgeby said in the report.

Loan loss provisions, a figure closely watched in the wake of the steep economic slump due to the pandemic, rose to 1.1 billion crowns from 489 million crowns a year ago, worse than a forecast of 969 million crowns seen by analysts.

Fee and commission income at Sweden's top corporate bank fell to 4.3 billion crowns from 4.7 billion crowns a year ago, just the missing the 4.44 billion expected by analysts.

Interest income, which includes income from mortgages, increased 6% to 6.3 billion crowns from 5.98 billion crowns a year ago, beating the 6.2 billion crowns seen by analysts.

($1 = 8.7484 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Colm Fulton; editing by Johannes Hellstrom and Kim Coghill)

((Colm.Fulton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.