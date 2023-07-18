SEB's Q2 operating profit beats expectations

Adds quote, detail, background from paragraph 2

STOCKHOLM, July 18 (Reuters) - Swedish bank SEB SEBa.ST reported a second-quarter operating profit above market expectations on Tuesday and said the Swedish economy held up well despite challenging conditions.

Sweden's biggest corporate bank said operating profit was 12.1 billion crowns ($1.18 billion) against a year-ago 7.23 billion, beating a mean forecast of 11.8 billion in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

SEB said the negative sentiment surrounding the Swedish economy remained, driven by concerns over higher interest rates.

"At the same time, the Swedish economy demonstrated unexpected strength," it said in a statement. "Companies remained resilient, and the export industry and service sector held up well."

Net credit losses shrank to 43 million crowns in the quarter from 399 million, against a 649 million seen by analysts.

($1 = 10.2200 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

