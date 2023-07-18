SEB's Q2 operating profit beats expectations

STOCKHOLM, July 18 (Reuters) - Swedish bank SEB SEBa.ST reported a second-quarter operating profit slightly above market expectations on Tuesday and said the Swedish economy demonstrated unexpected strength despite challenging conditions.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((johan.ahlander@thomsonreuters.com; +46 707 211027; Reuters Messaging: johan.ahlander.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.