SEB's Q2 operating profit beats expectations

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

July 18, 2023 — 01:08 am EDT

Written by Johan Ahlander for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, July 18 (Reuters) - Swedish bank SEB SEBa.ST reported a second-quarter operating profit slightly above market expectations on Tuesday and said the Swedish economy demonstrated unexpected strength despite challenging conditions.

