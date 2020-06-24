Sebi eases rules for distressed bond trading

MUMBAI, June 24 (IFR) - The Securities and Exchange Board of India will allow the country's stock exchanges to lift restrictions on the trading of debt securities which are in default and have matured, according to a circular.

The curbs will be lifted within two working days of the notification by an issuer or debenture trustee of a default.

Before the circular, which comes into effect July 1 2020, investors were not able to exit defaulting securities after they matured.

Trading of the defaulted debt securities will be restricted immediately if full payment is made or if the securities are under restructuring or bankruptcy proceedings. An issuer or debenture trustee should notify the relevant parties within one working day if this occurs, according to the circular.

