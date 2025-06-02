Sébastien Jacquet Named Chief Quality Officer of Stellantis N.V.

Sébastien Jacquet appointed Chief Quality Officer at Stellantis, succeeding Antonio Filosa, effective immediately.

Quiver AI Summary

Stellantis N.V. has appointed Sébastien Jacquet as Chief Quality Officer, effective immediately, following Antonio Filosa's promotion to Chief Executive Officer. Jacquet brings nearly 25 years of experience in quality, automotive engineering, research, and project management, having previously held the role of Deputy Chief Engineering and Technology Officer. He has been instrumental in launching Stellantis's first multi-energy platform, STLA Medium. The announcement reflects Stellantis's commitment to enhancing quality within its operations.

Potential Positives

Sébastien Jacquet's appointment as Chief Quality Officer signifies the company's commitment to enhancing product quality, leveraging his extensive experience in automotive engineering and technology.

The transition of Antonio Filosa to Chief Executive Officer, along with Jacquet's appointment, suggests a strategic leadership evolution aimed at driving innovation and improving operational efficiency within Stellantis.

Jacquet's previous role in launching the STLA Medium multi-energy platform indicates his capability in leading significant projects that align with the company's focus on technological advancement and sustainability.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a new Chief Quality Officer may indicate previous quality issues under his predecessor that necessitated a leadership change in this critical area.



The transition of leadership roles could create temporary uncertainty within the company regarding its quality strategy and direction.



Announcement lacks context on how the new appointment will address specific challenges facing the company's quality assurance processes.

FAQ

Who is the newly appointed Chief Quality Officer at Stellantis?

Sébastien Jacquet has been appointed as the Chief Quality Officer at Stellantis, effective immediately.

What position did Sébastien Jacquet hold before his new appointment?

Prior to becoming Chief Quality Officer, Sébastien Jacquet served as Deputy Chief Engineering and Technology Officer.

What experience does Sébastien Jacquet bring to Stellantis?

He has almost 25 years of experience in quality, automotive engineering, technology, and project management.

What significant project did Jacquet contribute to at Stellantis?

He played a crucial role in launching the company’s first multi-energy platform, STLA Medium.

Who did Sébastien Jacquet succeed in his new role?

He succeeds Antonio Filosa, who has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Stellantis.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





Sébastien Jacquet Appointed Chief Quality Officer







AMSTERDAM, June 2, 2025 – Stellantis N.V. today announced the appointment of Sébastien Jacquet as Chief Quality Officer, effective immediately. He succeeds Antonio Filosa, who has been appointed to be the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer.





Sébastien Jacquet, who previously served as Deputy Chief Engineering and Technology Officer and Head of Cross Car Line and Project Engineering, has almost 25 years of extensive experience in quality, automotive engineering and technology, research and development, and project management. He played a pivotal role in launching the Company’s first multi-energy platform, STLA Medium.





# # #









About Stellantis











Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep







®







, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit







www.stellantis.com





.













@Stellantis









Stellantis









Stellantis









Stellantis























For more information, contact:













Fernão SILVEIRA



+31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com











Nathalie ROUSSEL



+33 6 87 77 41 82 – nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com









communications@stellantis.com





www.stellantis.com















Attachment





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.