SEB third-quarter net profit beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group SEB SEBa.ST reported a bigger-than-expected rise in third-quarter net earnings on Wednesday, boosted by better margins in the wake of interest rate hikes from Sweden's central bank.

Net profit at Sweden's top corporate bank rose by 10% to 7.31 billion Swedish crowns ($666.48 million) from a year-ago 6.63 billion crowns, beating a mean forecast of 5.91 billion crowns in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

SEB, Sweden's top corporate bank, reported interest income, which includes revenue from mortgages, of 8.96 billion crowns, up from 6.61 billion crowns a year ago and above the 7.91 billion crowns expected by analysts.

Fee and commission income at SEB, whose rivals include Handelsbanken SHBa.ST, Swedbank SWEDa.ST and Nordea NDAFI.HE, rose to 5.26 billion crowns from 5.20 billion crowns a year ago, above the 5.14 billion expected by analysts.

($1 = 10.9680 Swedish crowns)

