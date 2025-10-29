SEB (SEBYF) Price Target Decreased by 19.76% to 104.26

The average one-year price target for SEB (OTCPK:SEBYF) has been revised to $104.26 / share. This is a decrease of 19.76% from the prior estimate of $129.94 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $68.69 to a high of $226.13 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.18% from the latest reported closing price of $122.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in SEB. This is an decrease of 83 owner(s) or 46.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEBYF is 0.05%, an increase of 6.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.73% to 1,861K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 193K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEBYF by 27.13% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 158K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEBYF by 25.96% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 137K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 127K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares , representing an increase of 15.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEBYF by 14.94% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 125K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares , representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEBYF by 30.22% over the last quarter.

