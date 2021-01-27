SEB Q4 net profit tops forecasts, bank targets higher dividend

Adds CEO quote, details, dividend target

STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Swedish bank SEB SEBa.ST on Wednesday reported a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit and set a higher dividend target, as its loan portfolio continued to weather the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net profit at Sweden's top corporate bank fell to 5.12 billion Swedish crowns ($614.62 million) from 5.83 billion last year, but it was above a mean forecast of 4.74 billion, according to a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

"Despite the challenging economic environment, SEB's business model proved resilient during the year, delivering an operating income in local currencies that was broadly unchanged compared to 2019," said Chief Executive Officer Johan Torgeby.

SEB said its board proposed a dividend of 4.10 crowns per share, which was equal to 25% of net profit from 2019 and 2020 and in line with restrictions on shareholder payouts recommended by Sweden's financial watchdog.

The bank also increased its target dividend to 50% of earnings per share from 40%, as it seeks to generate a more competitive return on equity.

Loan loss provisions, a figure closely watched in the wake of the economic slump due to the pandemic, reduced to 835 million crowns from 997 million crowns a year ago.

Fee and commission income at Sweden's top corporate bank fell to 4.77 billion crowns from 4.99 billion a year ago, as the pandemic weighed on cards and payments activity.

Interest income, which includes income from mortgages, rose 11% to 6.56 billion crowns from 5.93 billion crowns a year ago, beating analysts' expectations of 6.39 billion.

($1 = 8.2978 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Colm Fulton, editing by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Colm.Fulton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.